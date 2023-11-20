Animal: Ranbir Kapoor's reel sister Saloni Batra drops BTS pics; 'Get ready for a rollercoaster of emotions'

Ranbir Kapoor is currently gearing up for his action crime film Animal which is one of the most awaited Bollywood films of this year. Actress Saloni Batra plays his on-screen sister in the Sandeep Vanga Reddy directorial. Recently, she took to social media to share some really interesting behind-the-scenes pictures from Animal's set. Let's find out more.

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal sibling shares BTS pictures

Today, on November 20th, Saloni Batra took to Instagram to share some interesting BTS pictures from Animal in which she plays Ranbir Kapoor's sister Reet. The post featured several selfies with Ranbir, as well as a still from the film. In the caption, she called Ranbir "charming" and expressed her gratitude for being a part of the film.

She wrote, "Sibling vibes with the one and only #rk !! Thrilled to share some behind-the-scenes moments from @animalthefilm with the charming Ranbir Kapoor Grateful to be part of this incredible journey as Reet, his on-screen sister. Get ready for a rollercoaster of emotions! #animalkibehen #animal #BTS #RanbirKapoor #Reet @animalthefilm @sandeepreddy.vanga #animalkibehen"

Animal trailer to release soon

Recently, the film's director Sandeep Vanga Reddy took to Instagram and shared a black-and-white picture of himself with Ranbir Kapoor. The text over the image revealed Animal's trailer release date as it read, “Trailer on Nov 23rd."

Animal is directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy who is known for his Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh. It marks the first collaboration between Reddy and Kapoor. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Tripti Dimri among others and follows the story of a toxic father-son relationship set against the backdrop of crime and underworld.

Recently, the makers released a song titled Arjan Vailly which has been well received by fans. Prior to that, the makers had dropped three songs titled Hua Main, Satranga, and Papa Meri Jaan from Animal.

Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures. The film is slated to release theatrically on December 1, 2023, clashing with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur Earlier, it was supposed to release alongside OMG 2 and Gadar but it was pushed due to some pending post-production work.

