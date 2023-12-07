Animal: Ranbir Kapoor’s reel sister Saloni Batra says the lead character is toxic: ‘I would be offended’

In just five days, Animal has made it to the Rs 200 crore club and is slowly but surely taking over the box office. While the film is being loved by many, a handful of people have criticized some of the scenes in it and Ranbir Kapoor’s character. In an interview, actress Saloni Batra, who plays his elder sister in the film, shared her two cents on the matter.

Saloni Batra was in an exclusive chat with DNA, wherein she shared her opinions about Ranbir Kapoor’s character, who plays the role of her younger brother in Animal. She said that she is a facilitator and it’s her job as an actor to facilitate what an artiste wants to bring to the table.

She added, “They (the creators) have a vision about this character in this world. This character, the way he talks and behaves, is toxic. But the story is about him and Sandeep sir has chosen to tell his story in his way. As an audience, it is our responsibility to watch and decide what is right and wrong,” she opined adding that if a character on TV is firing a gun in the college, it doesn’t mean it’s right.

She further shared that Ranbir’s character is not someone from whom people should be inspired or learn a thing or two. “This is a vision of an artiste for entertainment. In this world, the character stands true but like I said, it is your responsibility as an audience that you don’t take it home. You came to the theatre and were entertained. And that is the job of cinema. You don’t have to learn from it. You don’t have to take it back home and tell people that it’s ok to say such things to women."

She concluded by saying that as a woman, she would be offended if someone in real life did that to her. "But such people exist. And this story is about one such story. The director is not being a teacher. He is being an entertainer."

