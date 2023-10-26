Animal: Rashmika Mandanna-Ranbir Kapoor oozes couple goals as she performs Karva Chauth in Satranga first look

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most interesting, successful, and popular actors in Bollywood. He is currently gearing up for the release of the action crime film Animal, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna. Its second song, titled Satranga, will be dropping tomorrow. Ahead of its release, the makers dropped its first look online.

Animal song Satranga first look out

A song from Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal titled Satranga will be out tomorrow. Today, on October 26th, the makers dropped its first look featuring both the leading actors.

In it, Rashmika's character can be seen performing Karva Chauth rituals for Ranbir. Dressed in a red career, the actress looks absolutely lovely. On the other hand, Ranbir is standing wearing a dark shirt. His look is intense, contrary to Rashmika's facial expression. Despite that, the first look oozes strong couple goals. The song is sung by Arijit Singh.

Animal's first song Hua Main, was released earlier

Earlier this month, the makers of Animal dropped its first romantic track titled Hua Main. The song features Ranbir and Rashmika kissing in front of their family, who are against their marriage. They then go ahead and tie the knot. The song then shows the couple inside a charter plane, sharing tender moments. At one point, Ranbir also teaches Rashmika how to fly the plane.

Hua Main has vocals from Raghav Chaitanya and Pritam, composed by Jam8. The lyrics are written by Manoj Muntashir Shukla.

About Animal

Animal is directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy, who is known for directing Kabir Singh. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Tripti Dimri, Saloni Batra, Shakti Kapoor, and Suresh Oberoi. The film was planned to be released on August 11 but was pushed back due to unfinished post-production work. It will now be released theatrically on December 1st, 2023. It will clash with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur on the ticket window.

Meanwhile, Ranbir was last seen in the romantic comedy film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, co-starring Shraddha Kapoor.

