Animal: Sandeep Reddy Vanga calls Ranbir Kapoor's rifle scene in college 'jalwa'

Ranbir Kapoor starrer action crime film Animal has turned out to be one of the most commercially successful Bollywood films of this year. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial has also received its share of criticism for the content. Recently, Vanga spoke in detail about the scene in which Ranbir's character walks into college holding a gun. Let's find out what he said.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga speaks about Animal scene

In an interview with Mashable India, Animal's director Sandeep Reddy Vanga spoke about one scene from the film where Ranbir Kapoor's character shows up with a rifle at his sister's college after she is ragged by her seniors. He said, “The whole emotion of the scene is when the boy enters the class, he says ‘kisne cheda meri behen ko (who teased my sister)? Everyone will be mocking him saying ‘ab school ke bache bhi chedne lage’ (now school kids will also tease us)."

The director also mentioned that the teacher in the scene is talking about heat and mass transfer and in the background we see a bullet exiting a machine gun. He further said that the “whole idea of this scene was to get that rifle in the face of the audience.” Vanga concluded by saying that the entire was a ‘jalwa’. “That girl says ‘ragging ka season toh abhi shuru bhi nahi hua hai, abhi toh jalwa baki hai’, cut to jalwa. Guitar music and him walking,” he added.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga on diluting scenes in Animal

In an interview with Komal Nahta, Vanga stated that he diluted some scenes involving violence in the film because he felt "it would be too much for the Indian audience." He also said that he keeps his IQ level directly proportional to the audience.

Animal is helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Saloni Batra, Triptii Dimri, Suresh Oberoi and Shakti Kapoor. The film was released alongside Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur on December 1st. Despite facing criticism for its content, the film has emerged as a massive commercial success.

