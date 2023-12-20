Animal: Sandeep Reddy Vanga on Ranbir Kapoor-Triptii Dimri’s intimate scene, bond in Animal Park and more
In a recent interview, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga delved into the purpose behind the intimate scene featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in Animal, and hinted at their bond in the sequel.
The recently released film Animal has taken the box office by storm since its debut earlier this month. Boasting a stellar cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri, this crime thriller has not only raked in robust collections but has also left fans thoroughly delighted. The viral scenes, particularly those depicting the intense chemistry between Ranbir's character Ranvijay and Triptii's Zoya, have become a talking point.
In a recent interview, the director of the movie, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, discussed the intimate scene involving the duo, and shed light on the controversial boot-licking scene. Moreover, he tantalizingly hinted at what audiences can expect from their bond in the upcoming sequel, Animal Park.
Sandeep Reddy Vanga on Ranbir Kapoor and Triptii Dimri’s intimate scene in Animal and their bond in Animal Park
In an interview with Galatta, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga shared insights into the purpose behind the intimate scene featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in the film Animal. Sandeep acknowledged that the scene aimed to highlight the stark contrast between Rashmika Mandanna's character, Geetanjali (Ranbir's wife), and Triptii's character, Zoya.
He expressed the intention of making the audience think why Ranvijay, portrayed by Ranbir, was driven to such extremes. Sandeep revealed that initially, the sequence involved them getting close, followed by a cut to the shot where they were lying on each other. However, upon reviewing the edit, he realized it wasn't effective, prompting the inclusion of a kissing shot. He explained, "Thoda toh warm up dikhaenge nahi toh audience (will be like), ‘Kya ho raha hai?’ Shot ka value kharab ho jaega” (We'll show a bit of warm-up; otherwise, the audience will be like, 'What's happening?' The value of the shot will be compromised).
Sandeep disclosed that when he conveyed the scene concept to Ranbir and Triptii, he told them, ‘It will look like a painting.’ He aimed for an atmosphere where they appear lost, creating the impression of an unexpected love story unfolding. The shot served as a catalyst to swiftly transition into a point where Zoya's backstory would unfold.
Describing the intricacies, Sandeep explained, “So when he says like ‘I knew the day one that you are this,’ then there's a question that he would've threatened her but knowing the fact if you threaten she'll not open." He emphasized the layers in the scene, hinting that its depth would be further explored in the sequel, Animal Park.
Sandeep Reddy Vanga on ‘lick my shoe’ scene between Ranbir Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in Animal
In that same interview, Sandeep Reddy Vanga delved into the rationale behind the controversial bootlicking scene in Animal, emphasizing that his intention was not to provoke or irritate anyone. He clarified that despite Ranvijay's deceitful actions towards Zoya, there comes a moment when he, as a man, realizes her warmth. Sandeep highlighted a subtle connection that Ranvijay is hesitant to acknowledge in the presence of his wife. He said, “Maybe he also hates the fact that he got a little connected with Zoya.”
Sandeep further explained, “So when she opened up, why did you say ‘lick my shoe?’ Because she said, ‘I really love you and I can't handle your hatred. I saw how much you love your father. If possible, forgive me and don't hate me.’”
According to Sandeep, Ranvijay's demand for her to prove her love serves as a test, a fine line depicting his own connection. Sandeep noted that while some viewers grasped the nuance, others may have missed the point. The filmmaker emphasized, “The point is unknowingly you are connected. You enter into a very dark world and now it's going to screw you up completely.” This intricate setup, he added, is a ‘nice planting’ for the narrative to unfold in Part 2.
Animal is currently running in cinemas.
