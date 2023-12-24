Animal: Sandeep Reddy Vanga reacts to user suggesting him to seek psychiatric help; speaks about diluting scenes

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal has emerged as the biggest blockbusters of Indian cinema history. The film led by Ranbir Kapoor has been a topic of discussion ever since its release. Despite impressive box office numbers, a section of fans was criticized for some of the glorified scenes. Vanga who has currently been busy with several interviews lately talked about diluting some of the violent scenes in the film and reacted to a user suggesting him to seek a psychiatrist's help.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga reacts to user suggesting him to seek psychiatric help

In a recent interview with Komal Nahta, Sandeep Reddy Vanga was asked to react to a tweet suggesting that the director should seek psychiatric help. To this, the director stated that the one who wrote that should go to the psychiatrist because according to Vanga the internet user needs to understand that he is not doing it in real life, and it is cinema, art, and expression.

He further continues by saying, “I will make a few scenes uncomfortable, and that’s the quality of the film, that’s the quality of art. It will upset you, it will provoke you, and it will irritate you. If I do it in real life, if I take a rifle and barge into a reviewer's office, that time you can tell me to consult a psychiatrist.”

Advertisement

Sandeep Reddy Vanga on diluting scenes in Animal

In addition to this, the director reflecting on the violence shown in the film stated that he has diluted a few scenes, keeping the Indian audience in mind. He stated, “To be frank, I have diluted a few scenes because I felt it would be too much for the Indian audience. But that happens subconsciously because I am also an audience of Indian cinema. I myself go to the theaters and watch movies, so I always match my IQ with the audience, I keep it directly proportional.”

The film helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga starred Ranbir Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Suresh Oberoi, Shakti Kapoor, and others in the lead roles. Even three weeks after its release, the film stands at a remarkable number of Rs 468 crores in Hindi.

ALSO READ: Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals he’s currently editing OTT version of Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal: ‘It will have few more shots’