Animal: Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals why Bobby Deol’s character was mute and deaf in Ranbir Kapoor-led actioner, ‘I just thought of…’

Bobby Deol’s introductory scene in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal was met with whistles and lauds when the movie made it to cinemas. The veteran actor’s return to the big screen was awaited by many. But the way he aced the role of the violent antagonist caught everyone by surprise. Moreover, Deol’s character being deaf and mute also intrigued the audience. In an interview, the filmmaker revealed that the thought of sketching Bobby’s character like that excited him. Read on!

After watching Bobby Deol’s return to theatres in 2023 with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, the audience was pleasantly surprised. But the fact that his character was deaf and mute left some scratching their heads. While talking to Game Changers on YouTube, the ace filmmaker opened up on the same.

During his recent interview with the YouTube channel, the Kabir Singh helmer stated that people have seen a lot of films where the hero and villain pick up the phone and abuse each other. There is a lot of “dialoguebaazi” between them throughout the film and this he didn’t want in his second Hindi film.

Hence, while sketching Bobby’s character for the action-thriller, he thought to himself, ‘What if he is mute?’ “Then I know that he’s becoming deaf. So, I thought a deaf and a mute person fighting in the climax was such an exciting idea. Then I thought, let’s make it mute,” explained the Arjun Reddy debutant.

Advertisement

Even though Deol’s performance as Abrar Haque impressed many, people wished his character had more screentime in the movie. During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the Ek Badnaam Aashram actor stated that when someone asked him the same, he wished he had a bigger screen time.

Elaborating further, the actor told us, “But I knew I got an opportunity that I've got 15 days and I'm working with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, I know it's gonna be amazing and that's what I said. Not because I said I wanna bigger screen time. I said it because they asked me that question.Ulta padh gaya mujhpe abhi. Yehi hota hai. (It bounced back on me. It happens).”

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!