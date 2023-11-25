Animal: Sandeep Reddy Vanga wanted Bobby Deol to look 'broader than Ranbir Kapoor'; here’s how it was achieved

The Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer action crime film Animal has to be one of the most anticipated Bollywood films of this year. The film also has Bobby Deol, who plays a pivotal role. Recently, his personal trainer, Prajwal Shetty, spilled the beans on how Bobby's physical transformation took place according to director Sandeep Vanga Reddy's vision.

Bobby Deol gave up sweets for his Animal role

In Animal's trailer and teaser, Bobby Deol, who plays the villain, looks beefed up and can be seen fighting Ranbir Kapoor's character. In an interview with India Today, his personal trainer, Prajwal Shetty, spoke about how the actor achieved that look. He said that the film's director, Sandeep Vanga Reddy, wanted Bobby to look “broader" than Ranbir Kapoor.

He said, "The director had already told me that in this film, Bobby should look broader and bigger than Ranbir. Bobby’s physique needed to exhibit greater muscularity and size. We diligently adhered to these instructions. Our efforts were so intense that his body fat percentage reduced to 12. Considering his excellent body mass intake, his weight fluctuated between 85 to 90.”

He also revealed that Bobby gave up sweets for four months to get into shape. Shetty stated that Sandeep was amazed by the result.

Bobby Deol revealed how he got Animal

At the film's trailer launch, Bobby Deol revealed that he was contacted by Sandeep for the role, who showed him a picture of when Bobby was playing Celebrity Cricket League.

Bobby said, “Toh vahaan ek photo kheechi gayi thi jahaan main door kahin dekh raha hoon. Toh unhone mujhe dikhayi aur kaha main aapko issi liye lena chahta hoon kyuki aapki yeh jo photograpgh hai, isme jo aapka expression hai, voh mujhe chahiye. I said chalo bekaari ke din kaam aagaye (He had a photo of me from when I wasn’t working as such, but I used to play the Celebrity Cricket League. He told me he wants me in the film because the expression that I had in the photo, he wanted in the film. I thought good, unemployed days also turned out to be useful).”

Animal will be released on December 1, 2023.

ALSO READ: Bobby Deol reveals how he bagged role in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal: ‘Bekaari ke din kaam aagaye’