Animal: Sandeep Vanga Reddy calls Ranbir Kapoor 'effortless': 'Would love to work with him again'

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal released today. It marks Ranbir's first collaboration with Kabir Singh fame Sandeep Vanga Reddy who is really impressed by the 'effortless' actor. In a recent interview, the director expressed his desire to work with Ranbir again and again. Let's find out what exactly he said.

Sandeep Vanga Reddy on Animal

In an interview with India Today, Animal director Sandeep Vanga Reddy praised Ranbir Kapoor. He said that he has been following Ranbir's work since Wake Up Sid and said that subconsciously maybe he was a fan of Ranbir.

He then added, “He was flawless in action scenes and when it comes to performances, he was really effortless. I never saw him preparing much for his scene. I never saw him say, 'Okay, I need 10 minutes to prepare'. I didn’t see any process going on. He was an effortlessly great actor. In fact, it was great working with Ranbir Kapoor. I would love to work with him again and again.”

Sandeep Vanga Reddy on how he imagined ‘chocolate boy’ Ranbir Kapoor

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the director said that Ranbir has the ‘chocolate boy’ image. He said, “There are films like Rockstar, Tamasha, and a few others where I got to know that he’ll be great in an action or violent film. I don’t know baki logo ko dikhta hai k nahi (I don’t know if others can see it), but a writer-director can see that. That’s the only thing, and what surprised me was the action part of it. He’s very good at action.”

Animal is helmed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy and stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Tripti Dimri, Saloni Batra, Shakti Kapoor and Suresh Oberoi. The film was released today on December 1st, clashing with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur. Reddy's previous film Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor, had turned out to be a major commercial success.

