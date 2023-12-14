Animal: Satranga was originally created for another film, reveals composer: ‘Created around 18 versions’
Shreyas Puranik spilled the beans that Satranga was initially intended for a different movie, but that plan fell through. The song has been sung by superstar singer Arijit Singh.
After hitting the big screen on December 1, Animal has caused quite a stir among viewers due to its provoking plot. Interestingly, the movie's songs like Satranga, Hua Main, Papa Meri Jaan, and others have garnered just as much attention as the storyline itself.
Shreyas Puranik, the music director of Satranga, just dropped a bombshell about the song! Apparently, it was originally meant for a different project and was carefully crafted last year. What's more, they actually made a whopping 18 versions of the song before finalizing it. Shreyas also gave a shoutout to the amazing Arijit Singh for his incredible contribution to the track.
‘That was a happy moment for me’: Shreyas Puranik as he recalls Satranga being a part of Animal
Just months after its release, Animal’s Satranga has seemingly become the love anthem of the year. Recently, music director Shreyas Puranik talked with ShareChat about the creation of the song and recalled that it was initially made for another project last year in September but it couldn’t be used there.
He also added that the song was curated in 18 different versions with different music. However, director Sandeep Vanga Reddy desired the ‘original raw version’ that became a part of the movie, he mentioned.
Recalling his ‘happy moment’ of bagging the track, he shared, “Satranga was made in September last year for another project but couldn’t be used there. After 10-15 days, I attended a Diwali party and Siddharth-Garima (the lyricist of the song) were good friends with Mr Sandeep Reddy, so he was present as well. We were just singing the song, and it suddenly caught Sandeep’s attention. It was only a week after I got a call from his office, and they told me that Sandeep wanted to use the song for his upcoming film. That was a happy moment for me!”
Shreyas Puranik on Arijit Singh
Satranga is a heartfelt tune that features Arijit Singh's mesmerizing vocals. It's no doubt that this song takes you on a journey through the depths of love and romance. In an interview, Shreyas Puranik praised the singer and expressed his gratitude for the chance to work together, even though they didn't meet during the recording process.
He went on to mention that they eventually chose Arijit as the singer for the song as his voice started to wander in their minds. However, finding a time when the singer was available proved to be a challenge, and they ended up recording the song just 15 days before its release, he explained.
