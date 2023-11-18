Animal song Arjan Vailly: Fans get 'goosebumps' as makers of Ranbir Kapoor starrer unveil full audio of track

Animal is one of the highly anticipated films of this year. Comprising a stellar star cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and more, the film is set for release in December, this year.

Ahead of the film’s release, the makers dropped some songs from the film including Papa Meri Jaan, Hua Main, and Satranga. In a treat for fans, Animal makers have dropped one more audio song from the film titled Arjan Vailly today, on November 18. Read on to know how fans reacted to it.

Animal song Arjan Vailly is out now

Today, on November 18, the makers of the film unveiled a new audio track from the film called Arjan Vailly. While the song’s beats totally steal the show, it involves the hard work of artists including Manan Bhardwaj and Bhupinder Babbal. Furthermore, it has also been produced by Manan Bhardwaj.

Here’s how fans reacted to the new track of Animal

After the makers dropped the song earlier today, fans have been completely hooked on it and flooded Twitter (earlier called X) with reactions. Appreciating it, a fan said that the song gave him ‘goosebumps’ and another called it a ‘powerful’ song.

Appreciating it further, a fan said, “Mental massssss imagining this song playing in the theatres in the background. Goosebumps.”

Want to know more about Animal? Let’s delve right into it

Co-written, co-produced and helmed by filmmaker Sandeep Vanga Reddy, Animal also stars actress Triptii Dimri, Saloni Batra, Shakti Kapoor and Suresh Oberoi alongside Ranbir, Bobby, Anil and Rashmika Mandanna. Slated for its theatrical release on December 1, the plot of the film is centered around the toxic relationship of a father-son duo amid the backdrop of the underworld.

While the film was initially supposed to be released on August 11, the date was altered owing to some pending post-production work.

Notably, Animal’s teaser was also released earlier and it was immensely appreciated by fans. The makers of the film gave fans a glimpse into the film’s story, which made the viewers experience a ‘father-son bond carved in blood’. Apart from the cinematography, the acting skills of Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika too, seemed totally on point.

