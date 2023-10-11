Animal song Hua Main OUT: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna ooze love and passion in this romantic track

Ranbir Kapoor is set to make his comeback on the big screen with the action drama film Animal. The Sandeep Vanga Reddy directorial has him in a tough and rugged look who has a toxic relationship with his father. However, there is a softer side to his character as well which is evident in the recently released romantic track titled Hua Main.

Animal song Hua Main out

Today, on October 11th, the makers of Animal released its highly anticipated romantic track titled Hua Main. The around two-minute and 45-second long song starts with the main characters (played by Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna) as they are confronted by their family members. The two share a passionate kiss with each other. Later on, they get married and fly a private plane. At one point, Ranbir's character teaches Rashmika how to fly the plane. Throughout the song, the couple oozes a lot of love and passion they have for each other. Hua Main is sung by Raghav Chaitanya and Pritam and composed by Jam8. The lyrics have been penned by Manoj Muntashir Shukla.

Check out the song:

Recently, Rashmika Mandanna dropped a cryptic hint on her Instagram story about this song.

About Animal

Animal is co-written, co-produced, and directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy who is known for the Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Tripti Dimri, Saloni Batra, Shakti Kapoor, and Suresh Oberoi. It follows the story of a father-son duo who share a toxic relationship with each other amid the backdrop of the underworld. Animal was earlier supposed to be released on August 11 but it was pushed back due to some pending post-production work. The film is now scheduled to release theatrically on December 1st, 2023.

Ranbir's last outing was the romantic comedy film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, co-starring Shraddha Kapoor. The Luv Ranjan director met with mostly mixed critical responses but ended up becoming a major commercial success. It also marked Shraddha's first feature film in nearly four years.

ALSO READ: Animal: Did Rashmika Mandanna drop hint on upcoming song release from the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer?