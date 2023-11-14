Animal song Papa Meri Jaan OUT: Ranbir Kapoor-Anil Kapoor’s complex relationship unravels in soulful track

December is shaping up to be a blockbuster month with several major releases lined up, and the much-awaited Ranbir Kapoor starrer, Animal, is set to kick off the excitement. The teaser of this crime drama has already generated immense buzz, and the songs featuring Ranbir and Rashmika Mandanna have only added to the anticipation.

The newly released song, Papa Meri Jaan, provides a glimpse into the poignant relationship between Ranbir's character and his father, portrayed by Anil Kapoor, adding an emotional layer to the movie.

On Tuesday, November 14, the makers of the forthcoming film Animal unveiled the third song from the soundtrack. Titled Papa Meri Jaan, the track is performed by Sonu Nigam, composed by Harshavardhan Rameshwar, and features lyrics by Raj Shekhar.

This soulful composition offers a peek into the profound bond "carved in blood" between a father and his son, portrayed by Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor, respectively. The concluding shot of a bloodied and wounded Ranbir, taking control of the airplane's wheel with a heartbroken expression, adds an intriguing dimension to the narrative.

Watch the full song here!

Fan reactions to Ranbir Kapoor-Anil Kapoor’s song Papa Meri Jaan from Animal

Fans have flooded the comments section of the music video of the song with heartfelt appreciation, lauding both the vocals and the acting performances. One fan expressed, "The voice of Sonu Nigam always touches the soul. Want more and more songs from him!" Another emotional comment read, "This is not just a song; it is emotions straight from the heart... Papa, I Miss You."

A user exclaimed, "Brilliant song. Superb picturization. Ranbir Kapoor with his expressions. Just wow. Sonu Nigam, no words. Just sheer brilliance in his voice." Many comments simply conveyed the sentiment of "Goosebumps," emphasizing the powerful impact of the song.

More about Animal

Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, boasts an impressive ensemble cast. In addition to Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, the lineup includes Rashmika Mandanna in the role of Ranbir's wife, Bobby Deol as the antagonist, and Triptii Dimri. The movie has already unveiled the romantic track Hua Main and the emotional ballad Satranga. It is scheduled to hit theaters on December 1.

