Animal Song Satranga OUT: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna face love and loss in Arijit Singh’s soulful ballad

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s action-thriller film Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri, is one of the most highly-anticipated movies of this year. The film left fans super excited right from the moment it was announced. The posters of the film further raised their intrigue. The first track from the movie, titled Hua Main, garnered a positive response, and now the makers have finally dropped the second track Satranga from the film!

Animal song Satranga OUT

Just yesterday, the makers of Animal took to social media to drop a poster featuring Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor celebrating Karwa Chauth and they announced the film’s second track Satranga will be released on October 27. Now, Satranga is finally out, and it is high on emotions. Rashmika is seen observing Karwa Chauth for Ranbir Kapoor, and the couple is then seen having a fight. They go through a rollercoaster of emotions, and face love and heartbreak in Arijit Singh's soulful ballad.

Check out the video below.

The song is titled Satranga in Hindi, Ney Veyrey in Telugu, Pogaadhe in Tamil, Nee Vere Njan in Malayalam, and Naa Bere Nee Bere in Kannada. The music has been composed by Shreyas Puranik, while the lyrics have been penned by Siddhartha-Garima.

About Animal

The teaser of Animal was released a few weeks ago, and it raised fans’ expectations of the film. In the father-son story, Ranbir plays the role of a man who will go to any lengths to guard his family and their darkest secrets. Anil Kapoor plays the role of Ranbir’s father Balbir Singh, while Rashmika Mandanna plays Geetanjali, Ranbir's potential love interest in the film.

Bobby Deol’s poster from Animal was released by the makers last month, and it showed his face smeared with blood. He plays the role of a formidable antagonist in Animal.

Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures have backed Animal. The film will be released on December 1.

