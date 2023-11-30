Animal special screening: Alia Bhatt dons customized t-shirt as she arrives with Ranbir Kapoor; Neetu, Mahesh Bhatt-Soni join

The eagerly awaited crime drama, Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, is poised to hit cinemas tomorrow, heightening the anticipation among fans. In a prelude to the release, a special screening unfolded tonight in Mumbai, attended by the cast, crew, their families, and industry colleagues. Making a notable presence, Ranbir's wife, Alia Bhatt, showcased her unwavering support by arriving at the event donning a customized t-shirt of the movie.

Alia Bhatt arrives at Animal screening in t-shirt featuring Ranbir Kapoor's character

On the evening of Friday, November 30, Alia Bhatt made a stylish appearance at the special screening of the upcoming movie Animal. Elegantly clad in a black blazer paired with black pants, Alia exuded a sophisticated charm. Keeping her makeup minimal and leaving her hair gracefully open, she adorned herself with silver earrings and carried a chic black handbag. Adding a unique twist to her ensemble, Alia sported a customized t-shirt featuring her husband Ranbir Kapoor’s character from the film.

In the midst of the gathering, Alia radiated boss lady vibes, leading the group that included Ranbir, Alia’s mother Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen Bhatt, mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, Rohit Dhawan, and more. Alia flashed a warm smile to the paparazzi as they captured her.

Have a look!

