Animal special screening: Bobby Deol and family pose together; Anil Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor’s swag game on point

The countdown has already begun for the theatrical release of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal. While cinephiles eagerly await the film, a star-studded screening was hosted by the team in Mumbai. At the grand premiere, several Bollywood celebs arrived. Read on to know who graced the event.

As Ranbir Kapoor led action-drama film Animal inches towards its release date, a special screening was hosted which was attended by the who’s who of the Indian film industry.

Anil Kapoor, who plays the role of Ranbir's father in the movie, came with his jhakaas attitude and style that could give youngsters a run for their money. In an all-black avatar, the senior actor looked handsome as ever. In his shiny leather boots, black denim, a shirt in the same color, and a fashionable jacket, the star stole the show.

In the trailer, we saw Bobby Deol giving a power-packed performance. While it still remains a mystery whether he is mute in the film, the actor graced the red carpet of the screening with his family. He can be seen arriving with his wife Tanya Deol and son Aryaman Deol. The family posed for the paparazzi in style in their color-coordinated outfits.

If you’ve watched the Animal trailer with open eyes, you must have noticed veteran actor Shakti Kapoor in it too. Well, the actor was also spotted at the screening of his film, earlier today. He also engaged in a fun banter with the paps and showed them his dance moves as they cheered for him. No point in guessing that he also wore an all-black attire for the event.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor arrived with their families

To support Ranbir, the entire Kapoor khandan along with the Bhatts came for the special screening of the movie. His supportive wife Alia Bhatt went a step ahead and wore a customized t-shirt that had her husband’s character from the film printed on it. As she led the pack, the star of the show, Ranbir was seen arriving with his mother Neetu Kapoor, hand-in-hand. Alia’s mom, actress Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt, Rohit Dhawan, and others also arrived.

About Animal

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and produced by Bhushan Kumar, the movie also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri. With a runtime of 201 minutes, it’s being regarded as one of the longest Indian films made. The film will be released tomorrow (December 1).

