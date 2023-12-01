Animal spoiler alert: Will it be Ranbir Kapoor vs Ranbir Kapoor in Animal Park?

Disclaimer: This article contains Animal spoilers.

The long-awaited film Animal has at last hit theaters today, featuring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. The movie generated immense anticipation among audiences, fueled by the gripping trailer and captivating music album. The excitement translated into massive advance bookings and a promising opening response at the box office.

Adding to the buzz, fans who have already experienced the thrill of the film couldn't resist sharing a major spoiler on social media. The revelation hints at a sequel with an intriguing twist of a face-off that would apparently be Ranbir vs. Ranbir.

Ranbir Kapoor to fight his own self in the Animal sequel Animal Park?

On Friday, December 1, a fan excitedly took to Twitter to share a captivating revelation after catching a screening of Animal in theaters. The fan posted a still from the post-credit scene, showcasing Ranbir Kapoor, adorned in blood, with the intriguing words 'Animal Park' gracing the screen—an apparent hint at the title of the sequel.

It looks like the sequel's premise is set to unfold as a riveting showdown between Ranbir and his doppelgänger. Adding a twist to the narrative, a relative of Bobby Deol's antagonist allegedly acquires Ranbir's visage through plastic surgery, poised to take on the role of the formidable villain in the upcoming installment.

Have a look!

More about Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal

Animal, a gripping crime thriller directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, delves into the tumultuous relationship between a father and son, weaving a narrative fraught with high-octane action, violence, and bloodshed. The star-studded cast includes Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, Anil Kapoor as the protagonist's father, Bobby Deol in a negative role, Rashmika Mandanna as Ranbir's wife, and Triptii Dimri, each contributing significantly to the storyline.

The film's soundtrack further complements the intense atmosphere, featuring tracks like the powerful Arjan Vailly, soulful Papa Meri Jaan, romantic Hua Main, soothing Satranga, and more. Animal has an 'A' rating and a runtime of 3 hours and 21 minutes, making it one of the longest Indian movies. The movie is currently running in cinemas.

