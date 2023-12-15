Animal star aka 'national crush' Triptii Dimri exudes hotness in purple saree; Internet gushes over 'bhabhi 2'

Following its theatrical release on December 1, it can be safe to say that Animal has turned out to be a breakthrough performance of actress Triptii Dimri and she was quick to emerge as the ‘national crush of India’.

Recently, Dimri posted her pictures, exuding grace and elegance, in a purple saree. Her fans were quick to react to the images. While some were in awe of the ‘national crush’, the pictures have seemingly left the rest spellbound as fans began calling her ‘Bhabhi 2’. Have a look at Triptii’s pictures inside.

Triptii Dimri aka ‘Bhabhi 2’ emits glow in purple saree

The actress was quick to rise to fame with her recent portrayal of Zoya aka Bhabhi 2’s character in Animal. Notably, she bagged the tag after Ranbir Kapoor was seen having an extra-marital affair with her in Animal. Recently, the actress upload pictures on her Instagram account as she exuded class in a purple saree and a shimmery black blouse.

While Triptii Dimri struck poses in a heap of pictures, her fans have been left spellbound as they were quick to pour her with adulation. While several were captivated by ‘Bhabhi 2’ photos, many called her the ‘national crush’ of India.

“Legends knows Tripti mam from Qala , Laila Majnu and Bulbul” “Bhabhi 2 button” “National crush for a reason” “Areeee tripti ji ek hi dil h kitni baar jeetogii ! (How many times will you win over the same heart?)” “Heyy! National Crush Spotted” “Bhabhi 2” read some comments on her photos.

Triptii Dimri’s reaction to being tagged ‘National crush’

The actress stepped into the world of acting with Poster Boys and proceeded to star in other films including Laila Majnu, Bulbul, Qala, and more. However, her recent venture Animal has garnered her immense recognition and notably, fans have also given her the title of India’s national crush and they also call her Bhabhi 2.

In an exclusive interview with us earlier, the actress had opined on bagging such ‘cute tags’ and said that it is a good feeling and it makes her feel on top of the world. She also added that following the success of Animal, people have begun to recognize her in public places, which they did not earlier.

“It’s amazing, it’s a good feeling. Obviously, who wouldn’t like. It is an amazing feeling, I am really happy and I have been getting a lot of love. Even when I step out, there are people who recognize me, which they wouldn’t earlier. So it feels good that a lot of people are watching the films that you have done and are giving you cute tags so it's a beautiful feeling,” she shared.

In addition, she said that her phone keeps ringing and she keeps an eye on the comments that she keeps getting. “My phone is constantly ringing so I do keep checking. I read comments, I read messages, I go through everything,” she told us.

Earlier, in an interview with The Indian Express, Triptii had also mentioned how she feels flattered on getting tags such as Bhabhi 2. Highlighting the ‘overwhelming’ feeling, Dimri added that she is very well aware that people are calling her by that name.

About Animal

The movie had a theatrical release on December 1 and it was received immensely well by the audience. Despite its clash with Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur, Animal carved its way out to emerge as a commercial success.

Apart from Triptii Dimri, it also features Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, among others.

