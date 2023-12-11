Animal star Bobby Deol dishes major body goals as he flaunts his chiseled physique in new video; fans REACT

Actor Bobby Deol has gained significant popularity for his performance in the recent film Animal, released on December 1st. The movie has attracted substantial viewership thanks to its gripping storytelling.

In particular, Bobby has drawn praise for his portrayal of the character Abrar. He recently shared a video highlighting the physical transformation he underwent for this role. Fans have responded positively, applauding his commitment to embodying Abrar's rugged physique.

Read on to find out how fans have been swooning over his transformation to Abrar.

Bobby Deol drops video flaunting his physique for Animal

The actor seems to be invincible following the tremendous adulation that has been pouring in for his character portrayal lately. Amidst basking in the heap of appreciation, Bobby Deol has now shared a video wherein he can be seen flaunting his physique, which he had built for Animal.

Captioning the video clip as ‘Can’t stop, won’t stop,” Bobby’s video comprises a series of visuals showcasing the result of his hard work that went behind the scenes. Notably, soon after he posted the video online, his fans flocked to the comment section of his post and dropped a heap of reactions. While many hailed ‘Lord Bobby’, many went ‘wow’ over the video. “Wow” “Lord Boby, Lord Boby,” “That’s my Bob. Hard work is showing” read some comments on his post.

Advertisement

More about Bobby Deol’s character in Animal

Bobby was seen donning the avatar of antagonist Abrar in the movie. Despite a limited screen time, the actor managed to stun the audience with his gripping performance. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla earlier, Bobby had delved into how he wished for a bigger screen time in the movie.

"They asked me that. They asked me do I wish I had bigger screen time and I said I wish I had a bigger screen time," he shared. Remarkably, to step into Abrar’s shoes, Bobby had to undergo an intense physical transformation and it included a tailored diet plan and restricting himself from sweets for four long months.

In addition, he also found himself doing two 40-minute high-intensity cardio sessions on a regular basis.

Bobby Deol’s reaction to his viral entry song Jamal Kudu

The actor has totally become an internet sensation days after the movie’s theatrical release. Notably, his entry song in Animal, Jamal Kudu, also became the talk of the town for its captivating Iranian lyrics and Bobby’s iconic glass-on-the-head dance steps. In a recent interview with Bollywood Spy, Deol revealed that the movie’s director had made him listen to the song ahead of its shoot.

Talking about his viral dance step, the star said how he suddenly recalled at the time of shoot when he was young and during his visit to Punjab, he used to get drunk and dance while keeping a glass on his head. "I never understood why we did it. It suddenly came in my mind and I did that. Sandeep liked it," shared the actor.

More about the cast of Animal

The film has created a stir and has turned out to be a major box-office success. The cast of the movie comprises Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri alongside Bobby.

Notably, Anil Kapoor and Ranbir were seen showcasing the on-screen relationship of a father and a son. Meanwhile, Rashmika essayed the character of Ranbir’s wife. Remarkably, Triptii Dimri has also emerged as a sensation after she appeared as Zoya in the movie.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Anurag Kashyap says Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal ‘taught people about feminism’; calls it a good thing