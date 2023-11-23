Animal star Bobby Deol hails father Dharmendra’s work in RRKPK: ‘Gadar ne toh gadar macha diya’

Bobby Deol is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming venture Animal and currently, he has immersed himself in the promotions of the film. On the personal front, Deol is the most doting son to his father Dharmendra and recently, he was seen showering his father with praises for his performance in Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Bobby Deol hails father Dharmendra’s work in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Bobby seems to be all pumped with energy for his next project Animal and notably, the film’s trailer was released today, on November 23. At the trailer launch event, Bobby was seen discussing his father Dharmendra’s work in his recent project Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

He said that nobody could have done the work with as much perfection as his father. “Papa ne jo kaam kiya hai Rocky Rani mein, voh role koi aur nahi kar sakta tha. Gadar ne toh gadar macha diya (Nobody would have done the role like my father did in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani.)," he shared.

Notably, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt and Dharmendra’s iconic kiss scene with actress Shabana Azmi set the internet abuzz with varied reactions pouring in.

About Bobby Deol’s work front

The actor stepped into Bollywood in 1995 with Barsaat and proceeded to star in several films after his debut, some of which include Soldier, Humraaz, Apne, Yamla Pagla Deewana, and many more. Currently, the actor is gearing up for the release of his next film, which is Animal, and its trailer was released today, on November 23.

The movie boasts of a promising star cast with Bobby Deol, Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and several other actors set to be seen in it. Directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy, Animal’s plot delves into the relationship shared by a father-son duo, and how the man goes to any extent to keep his family’s hidden truths under the carpets.

