Animal star Bobby Deol says he wants sons Aryaman, Dharam to learn Hindi before their debut for THIS reason

Actor Bobby Deol has lately created immense buzz following the release of his project, Animal. While the actor is basking in the success of his recent venture, he has now discussed the debuts of his sons, Aryaman Deol and Dharam Deol, and shared that he wants them to improve their fluency in the Hindi language ahead of stepping into the industry.

‘I meet young kids and I keep telling them that you’ve to really be prepared’: Bobby Deol

Following the theatrical release of Animal on December 1, Bobby Deol has seemingly been on cloud nine as the movie turned out to be a huge commercial success. While he continues to rejoice in Animal’s success, he has now opined on the debuts of his sons Dharam and Aryaman and said that he wants them to work on their fluency in Hindi before stepping into the world of acting.

The reason behind him telling them so stems from the fact that only conversing in English and having a strong command over Hindi would make it easy for an actor to learn their lines and envelop themselves in the character.

Delving into the topic at length, he told Film Companion, “Like my sons, they want to be actors, and I keep telling them ki first apni Hindi theek karo. Hindi theek se nahi bolte kyuki aadat nahi hai na. Sab angrezi bolte hain ek doosre se. (They don’t speak in Hindi fluently because they don’t have the habit. They speak in English with each other) I think, once you have command over your lines, you don’t have to think anything. You just have to feel the character.”

Bobby Deol spills the beans on the debut of his sons

In an old interview with India Today, the Barsaat star expressed that while his sons are keen on entering the world of acting, that would take another 3–4 years. He had mentioned how his elder son, Aryaman, takes time to train and work hard on himself to portray his best on the silver screen.

Further diving into the distinct qualities of his younger son, Deol said that he had independently explored filmmaking during the COVID period. The proud father further admitted that both of them have their unique attributes and he looks forward to what the Deol brothers will bring to the table in the future.

