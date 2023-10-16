Animal star Bobby Deol talks about playing negative characters; recalls feeling ‘disgusted’ post shoot

Bobby Deol is currently gearing up for his next venture Animal, which will also star actors Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. Notably, after having commenced his career in 1995 with Barsaat, Bobby proceeded to explore several genres including romance and drama. He also starred in negative roles in various projects such as Love Hostel. Recently, Bobby opined on playing dark characters and revealed how he would be disgusted at himself post the shoot of such films.

I used to be disgusted at myself after the shoot: Bobby Deol on playing negative roles

During a recent interview with The Free Press Journal, actor Bobby Deol expressed his experience non portraying negative characters on the big screen and revealed how despite relishing the process, portraying dark characters used to take a toll on him. “I used to be disgusted at myself after the shoot and consoled myself by saying that I was not that character, but just playing it, so it’s fine,” noted Deol. He further mentioned how he signs up for movies that attract and also encourage him to work on them. He also noted how one cannot predict the box office performance of a film.

Bobby Deol opines on the role of OTT in his career

The actor revealed his love for cinema during the interview and also highlighted how OTT offered him the chance to progress in his “second innings” and allowed him to break an image that he had created earlier and noted how the audience took him seriously as an actor with Class of ‘83 and Ashram. He also recalled being excited to work with filmmaker Prakash Jha, who had helmed Ashram.

Diving into the work front of Bobby Deol

The actor will next be seen in Animal, which comprises a promising cast with Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri, and will hit the big screen on the 1st of December.

ALSO READ: Bobby Deol says he would be grateful to Salman Khan for life; recalls how he got Race 3 role