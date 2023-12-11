Animal star Bobby Deol’s sweet gesture for fan wins hearts on social media; WATCH
After appearing in the recently released film Animal alongside Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol made a positive impression on fans when he posed for a photo with an acid attack survivor.
Following the December 1st theatrical release of Animal, Bobby Deol has received widespread praise for his compelling portrayal of the character Abrar in the film. His performance has garnered significant positive attention from fans and critics alike. The movie and Deol's acting have proven to be a hit with audiences so far.
Recently, Bobby, who is currently basking in the success of his latest project, was seen striking a pose with a fan, who is an acid attack victim. The duo was seen being all smiles for the camera and the video went viral in no time. Notably, soon after the clip began doing rounds on the internet, Bobby Deol’s fans hailed the actor’s ‘Down to earth’ nature.
Following the release of Animal on December 1, Bobby Deol strikes a pose with fan, who is an acid attack survivor
Bobby Deol has lately been stealing the headlines owing to his noteworthy character portrayal in Animal. Following the theatrical release of the movie, Bobby was recently seen striking a pose with one of his fans, who fell prey to acid attack. In a video, the duo can be seen sharing an endearing side hug and striking a pose for the paparazzi.
Bobby Deol's thoughtful gesture of posing with the acid attack survivor highlights the actor's empathetic spirit. Watch the video clip right here.
Fans hail Bobby Deol’s humble nature after his video goes viral
After the video of Bobby Deol warmly posing with the acid attack survivor circulated online, many fans praised the actor for his compassionate gesture.
Some admirers complimented Deol's approachable demeanor and willingness to connect with people from all walks of life. Across social media, followers conveyed appreciation and affection for Bobby as a celebrity grounded in using his influence to treat others with dignity.
“Bobby Deol ur truly a good hearted soul Gbu,lots of lu” and “Down to earth man”, were some comments on the viral video. Meanwhile, several also dropped the red heart emoticons in order to share their love for the star.
About Animal
The movie was released on December 1 and boasts of a stellar star cast with Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri featuring in it alongside Bobby. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the plot of Animal delves into the marred relationship shared between a father and a son.
ALSO READ: Animal: Triptii Dimri aka Zoya is elated as she cuts cake to celebrate film’s success-PIC
