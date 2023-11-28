Animal star Ranbir Kapoor REVEALS he wants to stop working and spend time with Raha; 'That's all I want to do'

In the much-anticipated film Animal, Ranbir Kapoor takes on the roles of both a son and a father to two kids. Amidst the hustle of promoting the movie, Ranbir reveals his heartfelt wish to devote all his time to creating precious moments with his daughter, Raha. Since her arrival on November 6, 2022, the proud parents, Ranbir and Alia Bhatt, seize every opportunity to share their joy and talk about their adorable little one.

Ranbir Kapoor desires to take a break from work and spend time with Raha

During a press meet in Hyderabad, Ranbir Kapoor shared a glimpse into his heart, expressing profound gratitude for the presence of his daughter, Raha Kapoor in their lives. In a moment of candid sincerity, he revealed his earnest desire to hit pause on his career and dedicate all his time to her. Despite this, he acknowledged the importance of pursuing his passion. The actor painted a beautiful picture of the happiness Raha has ushered into his world, describing it as the most joyous chapter of his life. He expressed, “I only want to spend time with her. I want to stop acting, stop working. That’s all I want to do but I cannot do that. I want to pursue my passion also. But it’s very joyful. It’s the most happy I have been in my life. When God takes away something, he also gives you something and I am very grateful that Raha has come into our lives.”

Ranbir Kapoor Shares he wants to be a loving husband to Alia

The Tamasha actor was posed with the question of three aspects he would discuss with his on-screen character. Ranbir expressed intrigue in delving into the character's trauma and admitted to a touch of apprehension for the second point. However, it was the third choice that piqued interest. Ranbir disclosed his desire to integrate a specific quality from his character into his real life. Further elaborating, he shared his aspiration to emulate the deep affection his on-screen character holds for Rashmika Mandanna's Geetanjali, his on-screen wife, by becoming a loving husband to Alia Bhatt. In his own words:

"Woh Geetanjali ko bahut dil se pyaar karta hai (He is deeply in love with his wife, Geetanjali), and that kind of love is something I aspire to have in my life. So, I would take some love tips from him."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who had been in a committed relationship for a while, tied the knot on April 14, 2022, in an intimate ceremony at their home in Mumbai's Bandra. Adding to their joy, the couple welcomed their first child, Raha, on November 6 of the same year.

