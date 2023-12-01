Animal star Triptii Dimri calls Vicky Kaushal 'rabb da banda'; says she 'can't wait to watch' Sam Bahadur

Actor Sam Bahadur has created quite a buzz with the theatrical release of his latest venture Sam Bahadur, which released today on December 1. While Kaushal is relishing the soaring success of his latest film, recently, his Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam co-star Tripti Dimri went gaga over his performance and called him a ‘Rabb da banda (God’s child)’. Read on to find out what else she said.

Tripti Dimri goes gaga over Sam Bahadur’s Vicky Kaushal, calls him a ‘star’

She had reshared a post dropped by Vicky Kaushal wherein he can be seen donning an intriguing avatar from the film and he had captioned the post, “Come and witness the unbreakable spirit of a true soldier! #SamIsHere in just 2 days!”

To this, Tripti, who will soon share the screen space with Vicky Kaushal in Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam hailed the actor and wrote, “You truly are *Rabb da banda (IYKYK). What a star you are. Can’t wait to watch this one”, resharing Kaushal’s post on her Instagram stories. Have a look right here.

More about Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam

As Tripti Dimri relishes the soaring success of Animal while Vicky Kaushal observes the success of Sam Bahadur, the duo is now all set to collaborate for Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam. The Raazi star took to his Instagram account earlier this year and spilled the beans on his highly anticipated upcoming project.

Helmed by Anand Tiwari and having been backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, apart from Tripti and Vicky, the film will also feature actor Ammy Virk. Remarkably, while the movie was slated for its arrival on August 25, 2023 earlier, the release date got altered and the announcement of the same was made this year in July, with its arrival due on February 23, 2024.

