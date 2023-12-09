Animal star Triptii Dimri gets papped at airport, her ‘soft and pure beauty’ remind fans of Shraddha Kapoor
Following Animal’s release, Triptii Dimri gets spotted at the airport. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, among others.
Released on December 1, Animal has created a massive uproar amongst audiences, with viewers going gaga over the team’s performance. Remarkably, actress Triptii Dimri, who was seen as Zoya in the movie, has shot up to fame with the recent venture and recently, her Instagram following also shot up to a whopping number.
As she rejoices in the soaring fame, Triptii Dimri was spotted at the airport this morning, and her face exudes nothing but glow. Remarkably, soon after the video began doing the rounds on the internet, her fans were in awe of the new national ‘crush’ of India. Several also compared her innocence with actress Shraddha Kapoor.
Following Animal’s release on December 1, a jubilant Triptii Dimri gets papped at airport
The Animal star was captured at the airport this morning post-release of the film, which helped her achieve tremendous heights in her career. Dimri was oozing class even in a simplistic outfit, which included a black sweatshirt, a pair of blue denims and a black tote bag. She was also seen striking a pose for the paparazzi. Watch the video right here.
Fans compare national ‘crush’ Triptii Dimri to Shraddha Kapoor
Soon after the video began circulating on the internet, Triptii’s fans were quick to bombard the comment section with a heap of reactions. While several compared the actress’ simplicity with that of Shraddha Kapoor, others were in awe of the latest national ‘crush’ in town.
“She was my crush before "animal". Her face is gift from god to us” “She really gives Shraddha kapoor vibes in terms of natural soft and pure beauty when I first saw her I got reminded of Shraddha immediately” “I know her from the time she used to make YouTube videos” “She is sooo simple and beautiful” “International crush”, read some comments on the video.
About Animal
The movie hit the big screen on December 1 and it turned out to be a huge commercial success. Notably, Animal boasts a stellar star cast that includes Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol apart from Dimri.
ALSO READ: Animal star Triptii Dimri calls Vicky Kaushal 'rabb da banda'; says she 'can't wait to watch' Sam Bahadur
