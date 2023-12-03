Animal Success Party: Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor celebrate film's success with director and team; see PICS

Ranbir Kapoor's much-anticipated film, Animal, was released in theaters last Friday. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie has been creating a lot of excitement on social media and is performing well at the box office. Ranbir Kapoor had an intimate reunion with the main team of Animal on Saturday night, and pictures of the actors are doing rounds on social media.

About Animal success party

On Saturday night, the gathering occurred at the Mumbai office of T-Series. Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol were seen at the venue, and there are some leaked photos from the event. In the pictures shared by a fan page, Ranbir was seen dressed in all black wearing glasses.

Anil Kapoor also chose a black shirt, while Bobby and director Sandeep Vanga Reddy opted for hoodies. There are videos circulating on the internet capturing emotional moments of Bobby Deol during the event.

About Animal's box office collection

Regarding Animal's impressive box office earnings, the movie has achieved the third-highest opening for a Bollywood film, trailing behind Pathaan and Jawan, with a Friday gross of USD 4.75 million (Rs. 40 crore). This figure incorporates USD 1.20 million from North America, including preview screenings released on Thursday evening.

The movie becomes the third Bollywood film to surpass Rs. 100 crore in a single day, considering the Rs. 74 crore it earned in India.

It's important to note that Sandeep Reddy Vanga's movie, Animal, did remarkably well in both North America (West) and Australia - New Zealand (East).

About Animal featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna

Animal is a captivating crime thriller featuring outstanding actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, and Anil Kapoor. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film delves into a narrative marked by violence and conflicts, possibly stemming from the strained father-son relationship.

In Animal, Ranbir Kapoor takes on a crucial role, illustrating the complex bond between a father and a son. Anil Kapoor, an experienced actor, plays the character of Balbir Singh, who is the father of Ranbir's character in the narrative. Rashmika Mandanna assumes the vital female role of Geetanjali, the wife of the main character.

