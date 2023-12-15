Animal: Sunny Deol praises Ranbir Kapoor-Bobby Deol’s starrer; reveals he didn’t like ‘certain things’

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film Animal released in theatres two weeks ago. The film, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Triptii Dimri has been making waves at the box office ever since its release. Bobby was seen as Abrar Haque in the movie, and his performance is being lauded by many. Now, his brother and Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol has also shared what he thought about Animal, and said that he is genuinely happy for Bobby.

Sunny Deol shares his views about Ranbir Kapoor-Bobby Deol’s film Animal

In a conversation with PTI, Sunny Deol said that he is very happy for Bobby Deol. He added that he watched Animal, and liked it, however, there are certain things about the movie that he didn’t like. Despite that, he felt that in totality, it’s a good film, and he also praised the music of Animal. Heaping praise on his brother, he said that he is now ‘Lord Bobby’.

“I am genuinely happy for Bobby. I have watched 'Animal,' and I liked it, it's a nice film. There are certain things that I did not like, which I don't like in many films including my own films. But that's as a person I have the right to like or not like but in totality it is a nice film. The music is very good and it goes hand in glove with the sequences. Bobby has always been Bobby, but now he is Lord Bobby," said Sunny Deol.

The film’s music is being widely praised. The film score is composed by Harshvardhan Rameshwar, while the songs featured in Animal are composed by JAM8, Vishal Mishra, Jaani, Manan Bhardwaj, Shreyas Puranik, Ashim Kemson, and Harshwardhan Rameshwar.

Sunny Deol roots for Bobby Deol

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol share a great bond, and are always seen cheering for each other. Ahead of Animal’s release, Sunny shared a picture with Bobby on Instagram, and wrote, “My Little brother has shaken the world All Guns Firing success to #Animal ! Best wishes to @iambobbydeol #RanbirKapoor @anilskapoor @sandeepreddy.vanga #BhushanKumar @rashmika_mandanna @tripti_dimri @tseries.official Watch #Animal in cinemas!” Bobby Deol commented on his post and wrote, “You are my life love you the most.”

Animal released in theatres on 1st December, 2023.

