Animal: Sunny Deol says Bobby Deol has 'shaken the world'; Karan Deol praises 'chacha's' performance

Sunny Deol and his elder son Karan Deol heaped praise on Bobby Deol's performance in the Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer film Animal.

Dec 01, 2023
Animal, headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, is one of the highly-discussed movies of the year. Finally hitting the screens on December 1, the film generated significant excitement due to its compelling plot and the intriguing characters portrayed by the exceptional cast. Now, Bobby Deol’s elder brother Sunny Deol and his nephew Karan Deol have heaped praise on his performance in the film. 

Sunny Deol and Karan Deol praise Bobby Deol’s performance in Animal

Today on December 1, Bobby Deol, Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal has finally hit the theaters and is receiving immense love and appreciation from both audience and critics. Bobby Deol elder brother-actor Sunny Deol took to his Instagram handle to share a set of pictures with Bobby Deol ahead of the Animal release, featuring both brothers with big smiles facing the camera. One of the photos captures a heartwarming embrace between the two. 

Sunny Deol expressed his praise for Bobby's acting in the film through the caption. He wrote, “My Little brother has shaken the world. All Guns Firing success to #Animal!,” and added two fire emojis. 

Even, Bobby Deol’s nephew-actor Karan Deol took to his Instagram handle to appreciate Bobby’s “performance” in the film. Sharing a still of Bobby where his face is smeared with blood, Karan wrote, “Amazing performance Bobby chacha you stole the show love you so much.” 

About Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal

Animal is an intense crime thriller featuring top-notch actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, and Anil Kapoor. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film delves into a narrative marked by violence and conflicts, possibly stemming from the strained father-son relationship. 

In the film Animal, Ranbir Kapoor takes on the main role, portraying a complex father-son relationship. Anil Kapoor, an experienced actor, plays the character of Balbir Singh, the father of Ranbir's character in the narrative. Rashmika Mandanna assumes the primary female role as Geetanjali, the wife of the lead character.

The trailer, packed with gripping drama and exciting action sequences, has sparked considerable anticipation and interest. Alongside the captivating visuals, the music album, featuring tracks like Hua Main, Satranga, Papa Meri Jaan, Arjan Vailly, and more, has gained popularity. 

