Animal Teaser: Esha Deol cheers for brother Bobby Deol's part in Ranbir Kapoor starrer; calls him 'epic'

Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most anticipated films of 2023. On September 28, the teaser of the film was unveiled and fans are going gaga over the sneak peek of the intriguing story of the upcoming film. The teaser gives an exciting peek into the turbulent father-son relationship and the painful journey of brutality and chaos that the protagonist embarks on. The star cast also includes Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri in pivotal roles. A while ago, reacting to the teaser, Esha Deol heaped praise on her brother Bobby's part in Ranbir starrer.

Esha Deol cheers for brother Bobby Deol's part in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal

On September 28, Esha Deol took to her Instagram Stories and re-shared the Animal teaser posted by Bobby Deol. Reacting to the scintillating teaser, Esha wrote, "Wait for the last shot (fire and okay hand emojis) .. epic @iambobbydeol."

Take a look:

About Animal Teaser

Fans are going crazy about Bobby's bare-chested shot in the teaser. Some were seen comparing his vibe to Ranbir.

Speaking about his role in the film, Bobby will be seen playing an antagonist. Despite his brief appearance in the final moments of the teaser, he has captivated the audience. His clash with Ranbir's character in the film builds the anticipation for an intense showdown.

On the other hand, Ranbir and Rashmika Mandanna are set to share the screen for the first time in Animal. Rashmika's character, Geetanjali is an innocent individual. She will be seen tolerating the consequences of Ranbir's character's toxicity and violent nature.

And, Anil and Ranbir will portray as a father-son duo in the film. The central theme of the storyline revolves around their bond, which appears to be ‘carved in blood.’

Alia Bhatt also reacted to the Animal teaser. Sharing the teaser, the actress wrote, “NO CAPTION NEEDED CAUSE THIS ONE IS #Animal in theatres December 1!!,” and added fire emojis.

Meanwhile, Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga is set to hit the big screens on December 1, 2023.

