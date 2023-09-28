Animal Teaser OUT: Ranbir Kapoor takes you on WILDEST rollercoaster of emotions, action-rage; Bobby-Anil shine

Animal is one of the most anticipated movies of this year and is loaded with a bunch of talented actors. The makers of the movie had recently unveiled three of the film’s posters which featured actors Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol respectively. Their intense look in Animal’s posters had left fans eagerly looking forward to the gala release of the film. While there is still some time for the film to hit the big screen, now, fans will get a glimpse of the movie through its teaser which has been released now.

Teaser of Animal releases now

The much-anticipated teaser of Animal is now out. The teaser portrays Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna acing their respective roles. The intriguing teaser will make you experience a “father-son bond carved in blood”. While the actors seem to be impeccable in their performances in the teaser, the cinematography also seems to be on point.

Check out the teaser released by T-Series below

Check how fans reacted to the much-awaited teaser of Animal

The teaser of Animal, which was released on Thursday morning, has received a variety of reactions from fans. “Kya teaser tha bhaiii ranbir (What a teaser, Ranbir)”, “excited” and “fantastic”, read the comments of fans as they seem to be elated to welcome Animal on the big screen soon.

More about Animal

Apart from the three outstanding actors, the movie will also witness the magic of several other performers including Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, and Saurabh Sachdeva. Notably, the movie is set for its world release on the 1st of December, 2023.

