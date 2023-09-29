Animal teaser: Prabhas heaps praise on first glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor-Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s movie

The highly anticipated Animal Teaser was released on the special occasion of the movie's leading man Ranbir Kapoor's 41st birthday, on September 28, Thursday. The stunning teaser, which hints that Kapoor and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga are set to bring a never-seen-before cinematic experience for the Hindi cinema audiences, is now clearly winning the internet.

Some of the biggest superstars of both Bollywood and South film industry, who are clearly impressed by the Animal teaser, took to their social media handles and heaped praises on the first glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's ambitious project. Prabhas, the pan-Indian superstar who is reportedly set to team up with director Reddy Vanga very soon for his next outing, penned a special note for the film's team members.

Prabhas praises Animal teaser

The pan-Indian star, who is clearly impressed by the Animal teaser, took to his official Instagram handle and showered praises on Ranbir Kapoor, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and the rest of the team members, with a special story. "Stunning teaser... Congratulations Ranbir, Sandeep, Bhushan Ji... Eagerly awaiting it!" reads Prabhas's Instagram story. The Saaho actor's Instagram story has cleary raised expectations over the action thriller, which is set to get a pan-Indian release in five languages, among the regional audiences.

Have a look at Prabhas's Instagram story on Animal teaser, below:

