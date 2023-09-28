Animal Teaser Twitter Review: Ranbir Kapoor’s beast avatar gets thumbs up from fans; ‘Blockbuster loading’

Animal is one of the most awaited films of 2023 and the movie is loaded with a group of stunning actors. While there is still some time for the film to hit the big screen, fans recently got a sneak peek into the film after the makers dropped its teaser on the morning of September 28th. The teaser which will undoubtedly keep you hooked to the edge of your seat till the very end has finally quenched the thirst of fans as their long wait has finally come to an end with the launch of the teaser. Following the release of the same, a heap of reactions poured in from fans. Check them out!

Fans react to Animal’s teaser launch

The teaser of Animal, which has been released now, received a range of reactions from fans. A fan showered praises on Ranbir Kapoor and on the teaser too as he said, “WHOA!!! #ANIMAL — WHAT A TEASER! #RanbirKapoor is in BEAST MODE! It was truly worth the wait! Can’t wait to watch this one! #SandeepReddyVanga back with RK and this combo is sure to explode box office!”

Another fan tweeted, “This was a perfect tease, apart from the father-son relationship, we know nothing about the story, the motives & Lord Bobby. Ranbir as a gangster is what all the fans were craving for. Mass entertainment with substance is what I expect from #animal.”

Meanwhile, the teaser had left another fan going gaga over it as he tweeted pouring praises on Ranbir Kapoor and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The tweet read, “#AnimalTeaser looks good #SandeepReddyVanga has kept the teaser very edgy and cut the trailer very smartly he hasn't shown much violence here which is main element of the film but focused on character as well #RanbirKapoor looking massy a perfect bday gift for his fans.”



Another fan reaction stated, “#AnimalTeaser Out 1000Cr All Time Blockbuster LOADING #Ranbirkapoor LET THE #Animal Rise within you.”

About Animal’s teaser

The teaser of the film gives a glimpse of “father-son bond carved in blood”. Meanwhile actors Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna totally slayed in their respective roles. Notably, the film also comprises a bunch of other actors including Triptii Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, and Saurabh Sachdeva and will be released on December 1st, 2023.

