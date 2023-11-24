Animal Trailer: Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and others review Ranbir Kapoor’s action-thriller

After creating a lot of buzz around Ranbir Kapoor's action-thriller movie Animal, the makers dropped the official trailer earlier today. Several Bollywood celebs including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and others shared their reviews on social media.

Bollywood celebs review Ranbir Kapoor’s action-thriller film Animal

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film Animal stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles. As the trailer of the film was dropped today, November 23, it increased the excitement of eager fans. Bollywood celebs also took to excitement to share their thoughts about it.

Kareena Kapoor Khan called Anil Kapoor her ‘most favourite’. On her Instagram stories, she shared the trailer and penned, “There is only one Ranbir Kapoor. And my most favourite @anilskapoor. And congratulations to the entire cast and team. Stellar trailer.” The Jaane Jaan actress also congratulated Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Arjun Kapoor can’t wait for the film's release. He also took to his IG stories and wrote, “What a trailer! Cannot wait for 1st dec. The madness, the emotion, the violence. @anilkapoor killing it as always. @iambobbydeol wow just soo bloody cool. @rashmika_mandanna the grounding factor and to the man who’s not on Instagram but reading this ur ability to transform emotionally and physically both have made sure this one will be worth watching on the big screen. I love how @sandeepreddy.vanga sir u have imagined this tale of father and son in a new light and so bold and relentless. This is a (fire cracker emoji).”

Karisma Kapoor also took the opportunity to praise the trailer. She wrote, “What a trailer. Ranbir, you are (fire emoji). Congrats #TeamAnimal can’t wait to watch.”

Meanwhile, Bhumi Pednekar thinks ‘This is insane!’

Several other celebs like Neha Dhupia came to the comments section of Alia Bhatt’s shoutout post about Animal and extended their congratulations to the team.

Ranbir’s mom, actress Neetu Kapoor also posted the trailer of Animal on her Instagram post and wrote ‘Goosebumps’ as the caption.

Alia Bhatt’s review of Animal

After the release of Animal’s trailer, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram account and shared the trailer she wrote, “Can’t really type a full caption - too busy watching this trailer for the 7000th time. My mind is officially blown. I need to watch this movie. Like now. ANIMAL: setting cinemas on fire from the 1st of December. Brace yourselves."

The film will be released on December 1st this year.

