Animal Trailer Launch: Ranbir Kapoor reveals he was reminded of dad Rishi Kapoor while prepping for his role

Ranbir Kapoor’s highly anticipated Animal has been generating immense buzz for quite some time now. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film boasts of an ensemble cast comprising Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol amongst others. Just a few hours back, the team dropped the trailer which has been ruling the internet and how. Ranbir, on the other hand, during the trailer launch of Animal remembered his late father Rishi Kapoor as he talked about his preparation for the role.

Ranbir Kapoor on reminded of late father Rishi Kapoor

Today, on November 22, the trailer launch of the highly anticipated Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles was done with much fanfare. During the launch, spilling beans on his preparation for the role, Ranbir recalled asking for a reference for the film as he had never heard or felt something like that.

He further added, “I think eventually sub-consciously mujhe mere papa ki yaad aa gayi…I think jis tareeke se vo baat karte the he was a very passionate aggressive man ke jaise (I think eventually it reminded me of my father, the way he used to speak like a very passionate and an aggressive man)” as he shed light on adapting the role.

Have a look:

The much-awaited Animal will mark the collaboration between Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The trailer unveiled today, in a 3-minute 32-second clip, talks about the story revolving around a father-son relationship.

In the film, Rashmika plays the role of Geetanjali, Ranbir’s love interest. Anil Kapoor is seen playing Balbir Singh, Ranbir’s father, and Bobby Deol, on the other hand, is also seen in a never-before-seen avatar as an antagonist. His menacing role and face smeared with blood are ruling the internet.

About Animal

Just a couple of days back, the makers released the film’s son Arjan Vailly which has received immense love from the audience. Apart from that, the songs, Hua Main, Satranga, and Papa Meri Jaan have also received rave reviews. Backed by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar, the film is scheduled to hit the theaters on December 1.

Notably, the film will also face a clash with Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur, directed by Meghna Gulzar.

