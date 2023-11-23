Animal Trailer launch: Ranbir Kapoor shares daughter Raha was born during film shoot; calls it 'surreal'

The trailer of one of the most anticipated movies of 2023, Animal was finally released today, November 23. The movie has been generating immense buzz for quite some time now. The ensemble cast comprises Ranbir Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles and Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles. During the trailer launch event, Ranbir, along with many topics, revealed that his and Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha Kapoor was born during the shooting of Animal.

Ranbir Kapoor recalls time when Raha was born during Animal shoot

During the event, Ranbir Kapoor revealed that Raha was born during the course of the shoot adding how he would rush home after wrapping up to see her.

The actor said, "I was doing this film and my daughter raha was born toh I would shoot and then go home and see her, it was surreal."

He also shared that despite the intensity of his character, he likes to return to his family as himself. Explaining the reason behind it, he stated, “I am a detached person. I never take my character home. It’s not fair for my loved ones. Agar main agar jaake aise act karta toh meri biwi mujhe maarti.” (If I act and stay with my character at home, my wife would have beaten me up).

About Animal

The story revolves around a father-son relationship, with Ranbir playing the role of a man committed to protecting his family and their hidden truth. Anil Kapoor portrays Ranbir's father, Balbir Singh, and Rashmika Mandanna plays the role of Geetanjali, a possible romantic interest for Ranbir's character.

On the other hand, Bobby Deol in Animal plays a strong and menacing villain.

Meanwhile, Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, will hit theaters on December 1, 2023.

