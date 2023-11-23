Animal Trailer Launch: Sandeep Reddy Vanga reacts to controversies surrounding his female lead characters

Today, the entire social media has been buzzing with updates related to the much anticipated Ranbir Kapoor’s next Animal. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial has Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady. Finally, the makers of the film treated the fans and followers with the trailer, which received a roaring response from the audience.

While the fans were waiting for the film’s release, during the trailer launch, the director was asked if he had changed Rashmika’s personality in the film following prior controversies around ‘Arjun Reddy’ and ‘Kabir Singh’. Here’s what he replied.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga reacts to previous controversies around his films

Today, on November 22, the makers of Animal unveiled the film's trailer at a grand event in New Delhi. During the event, the director of the film, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, was asked by a fan if the controversies around his previous works, ‘Arjun Reddy’ and ‘Kabir Singh’ led him to change the personality of Rashmika Mandanna’s character in the film.

To this, the filmmaker wittily remarked, “The way how Preeti was in ‘Kabir Singh’ influenced the entire storyline. Also haan controversies hui thi, theek hai. But kuch farak nahi pada, asar nahi hua. (The controversies happened; that’s okay. But it didn’t make any difference; it didn’t have any impact.)”

In addition to this, he also expressed his gratitude for getting a chance to work with Ranbir and for his second film. The Kabir Singh director stated that it was a long journey, and they had a great time and shared that the actors were also amazing. “For a second-time filmmaker, working with Ranbir Kapoor is a big thing,” he said.

About Animal

Talking about the highly anticipated Animal, the film will mark a big collaboration between Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep. Apart from the lead cast, it also boasts of an exceptional star cast consisting of Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, and others.

The trailer, which dropped today, suggests that the story will revolve around a complex father-son relationship, where Rashmika plays the role of Ranbir’s wife. Just a couple of days back, the team released the track Arjan Vailly. In addition to this, Hua Main, Satranga, and Papa Meri Jaan have been unveiled, which have received rave reviews from the audience.

Animal will hit the theaters on December 1.

