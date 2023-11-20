Animal: Trailer of Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna starrer to release on THIS date

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming film Animal is one of the most highly anticipated films of this year, and it created a buzz right from the moment it was announced. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri, the film is all set to release in about 10 days. Fans had been eagerly waiting for the trailer of the film, and much to their delight, the makers have finally announced when the trailer will be out!

Trailer of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal to release on November 23

Sandeep Reddy Vanga took to his Instagram account on Monday to finally reveal when the trailer of Animal will be out. He shared a monochromatic picture of him with Ranbir Kapoor, and the text over the picture reads, “Trailer on Nov 23rd.” Needless to say, the announcement has left fans super-excited as they were eager to watch the trailer.

The teaser of Animal was unveiled by the film's makers on Ranbir Kapoor's birthday in September. It showcased a brief glimpse of the gripping crime thriller which delves into the intricate dynamics of a tumultuous father-son relationship. The teaser left fans quite intrigued, and it raised their curiosity about the film.

About Animal

Animal marks the first collaboration of Ranbir Kapoor with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who also previously directed Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh. Anil Kapoor plays the role of Ranbir’s father, Balbir Singh, in the film. Meanwhile, Rashmika will essay the role of Geetanjali, Ranbir’s wife.

Bobby Deol will be seen in a menacing avatar as he plays the formidable antagonist in Animal. Recently, the makers unveiled the film’s song Arjan Vailly, which garnered a lot of love from fans. Earlier, the makers had also released the songs Hua Main, Satranga and Papa Meri Jaan from the film.

Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures have backed Animal. It is all set to release on December 1, 2023.

