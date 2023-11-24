Animal Trailer: Sunny Deol praises Ranbir Kapoor starrer, says 'can't wait to see' brother Bobby Deol in action

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has come up with yet another mind-boggling action-thriller Animal. Earlier today, November 23, the movie's trailer was dropped, which is receiving love from fans and many Bollywood stars. Sunny Deol also gave a shoutout to his brother Bobby Deol, who plays an important part in the film. Read on to know what he wrote.

Sunny Deol can't wait to see brother Bobby Deol in Animal

The makers of Animal dropped the official trailer of the action-thriller film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. The power-packed movie has managed to impress cinephiles and celebs alike. Among them was Bobby's brother, Sunny Deol, who gave him a shout-out.

Sharing the film's trailer, the Gadar 2 star took to his social media handle and praised the movie. He also expressed his eagerness to watch Bobby in action in the film. He wrote, "Bobby Can't wait to see you in Action! #Animal Trailer is here."

Take a look at his post:

Alia Bhatt and other Bollywood celebs review Animal

Just like him, several Bollywood celebs also penned their thoughts about the film and congratulated the entire team of Animal. Ranbir’s wife, Alia Bhatt, said she watched the trailer multiple times. “Can’t really type a full caption - too busy watching this trailer for the 7000th time. My mind is officially blown. I need to watch this movie. Like now. ANIMAL: setting cinemas on fire from the 1st of December. Brace yourselves.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan said there’s only one Ranbir Kapoor. “And my most favourite @anilskapoor. And congratulations to the entire cast and team. Stellar trailer.”

Arjun Kapoor loved the madness, emotion, and violence in it. He wrote on Instagram, “@anilkapoor killing it as always. @iambobbydeol wow just soo bloody cool. @rashmika_mandanna the grounding factor and to the man who’s not on Instagram but reading this ur ability to transform emotionally and physically both have made sure this one will be worth watching on the big screen. I love how @sandeepreddy.vanga sir u have imagined this tale of father and son in a new light and so bold and relentless. This is a (firecracker emoji).”

Apart from them, Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Neha Dhupia shared their good wishes for the film that will be released on December 1st this year.

