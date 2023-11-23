Animal Trailer Twitter Review: Netizens are 'mindblown' by Ranbir Kapoor-Bobby Deol; call it a 'blockbuster'

The film Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is creating a buzz and is highly anticipated this year. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri, the movie is set to hit the screens next month. The trailer of the film dropped today and now, netizens have taken to their social media handles to shower their love on the show.

Netizens shower their love on Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal

The highly anticipated trailer of the upcoming film Animal featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles finally dropped today. Post that, fans have now taken to their X (formerly known as Twitter) handle to praise the trailer, and Ranbir Kapoor’s performance. They expressed their excitement for the film’s release.

Fans are absolutely in love with Ranbir Kapoor’s performance in the film. One user praised Ranbir Kapoor’s versatility as an actor. He wrote, “This looks like the most psychotic performance from a Bollywood actor, Ranbir Kapoor is always good at playing different characters, but this is just another level #AnimalTrailer.”

Check out his tweet:

Another user praised Ranbir and wrote, “Never underestimate Ranbir Kapoor as an actor. When he embodies the right characters, it's game over for the rest of Bollywood. #AnimalTrailer.”

Check out his tweet:

Another user praised the film’s background music and wrote, “Those familiar with Vanga's musical sense knows how he intensifies each scene with a perfect background score, as seen in Arjun Reddy. He doesn't miss a beat with Animal #AnimalTrailer.” One more user wrote, “Ranbir kapoor shouldn't be wasted over well set franchises or over the top commercial films, he was always made for these character oriented roles. The finest actor of Indian cinema is soo soo back! #AnimalTrailer.”

Another user expressed his excitement and over Ranbir and Bobby Deol’s performance and wrote, “this is a madness,” along with a fire emoji. One more user called the film a “blockbuster” already. He wrote, “Blockbuster vibes. The best one in recent times.”

Check out their tweets:

Take a look at the tweets:

Advertisement

About Animal

As mentioned earlier, Ranbir Kapoor plays the main character in the upcoming film Animal, highlighting the strained relationship between a father and his son. The experienced actor Anil Kapoor portrays Balbir Singh, who is Ranbir's character's father in the story. Rashmika Mandanna takes on the central female role of Geethanjali, the wife of the main character.

ALSO READ: Animal Trailer OUT: Ranbir Kapoor ignites screens with violent avatar; Anil Kapoor-Bobby Deol impress