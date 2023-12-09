Animal: Triptii Dimri aka Zoya is elated as she cuts cake to celebrate film’s success-PIC

Actress Triptii Dimri has lately been stealing the headlines owing to her unblemished performance as Zoya in Animal. As a result of her hard work, lately, her Instagram handle also saw a tremendous boost in its fan following number. Following the movie’s theatrical release on December 1, Animal turned out to be a huge commercial success.

Recently, Triptii Dimri was seen celebrating the triumph of her latest venture by cutting a cake. Have a look at the photograph inside.

Triptii Dimri exudes grace in black top, cuts cake to celebrate Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal’s success

Animal had hit the big screen earlier on December 1 and left the audience going gaga over it. It also observed Dimri shooting up to fame. In order to celebrate the success of her project, which garnered her quite a few eyeballs, Triptii recently took to her Instagram stories, wherein she can be seen cutting a cake to celebrate the occasion. Have a look right here.



Triptii Dimri’s airport look wins hearts on the internet

Earlier today, the Laila Majnu star was spotted arriving at the airport. A black top, a pair of blue denims and a black tote bag made her style game top-notch. The actress was also seen smiling and striking a pose for the paparazzi.

Soon after the video began doing the rounds on the internet, Triptii’s fans were quick to heap it with varied reactions, with many comparing her minimal look with that of actress Shraddha Kapoor and others calling her their ‘crush’.

“She really gives Shraddha kapoor vibes in terms of natural soft and pure beauty when I first saw her I got reminded of Shraddha immediately” “She was my crush before "animal". Her face is gift from god to us” read some comments on the clip.

About Animal

Animal graced the silver screen on December 1, and notably, it boasts a promising star cast with Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna playing key roles in it apart from Dimri.

The storyline of the action-packed movie delves into the misconstrued relationship between a father and his son.

