Animal: Triptii Dimri REACTS to being called ‘national crush’; says THIS about film’s ‘lick my shoe’ scene

Triptii Dimri’s popularity has skyrocketed post the success of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film Animal, in which she plays the role of Zoya. The film, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Triptii has been creating waves at the box office. However, a section of netizens has criticized certain aspects of the film, and the scene wherein Ranbir’s character asks Zoya to lick his shoe has become one of the most talked about sequences. Triptii has now talked about the scene, and has also reacted to her being called the ‘new national crush’.

Triptii Dimri on Animal’s ‘lick my shoe’ scene

In a conversation with Indian Express, Triptii Dimri said that she is aware of the conversation that Animal has generated. She added that the scene was done after a lot of discussion with Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga, which is why there was no ‘apprehension’. Speaking about the same, she recalled her acting coach’s advice to her- ‘Never judge your character’. Triptii said that the character one plays, all are humans, and they tend to have good and bad sides.

“An actor must be prepared to play characters across the spectrum of good, bad and ugly, but if you judge a character’s motivations, thoughts, you won’t be able to play it with honesty. So that’s what I kept in mind,” said the actress.

Advertisement

She further considered her reaction if the roles were reversed. “I also thought that here was a woman who talks about killing his wife, father, kids, the entire family…. If someone tells me that, I will perhaps beat that person!” said Triptii. She said that while Ranbir’s character asks her to lick his shoe, he also walks away later.

“He clearly is going through a lot of these (intense thoughts). Later when his cousins asks her what they should do with me, he says ‘Let her go wherever she wants to,’” said Triptii.

Triptii Dimri on being called the ‘national crush’

The actress also reacted to her rapidly increasing Instagram follower count, and her being labeled as the ‘national crush’ and ‘Bhabhi 2’. She said that she is flattered. The Instagram numbers have also been a validation for her, and while she is grateful for the love, she doesn’t want to get caught up in the numbers. “I know that people are also calling me that and honestly it just feels very, very overwhelming,” said Triptii.

ALSO READ: Animal’s Triptii Dimri praises Ranbir Kapoor's performance in Barfi: ‘He’s been gifted’