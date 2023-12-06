Animal: Triptii Dimri REACTS to ‘criticism’ on her intimate scene with Ranbir Kapoor; ‘It did disturb me’

The much-anticipated film Animal, led by Ranbir Kapoor and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, hit theaters this past Friday, sparking a frenzy on social media and enjoying a successful run at the box office. One particular scene has become a focal point of discussions on the internet. A steamy scene between Ranbir Kapoor and Triptii Dimri garnered attention, accompanied by enthusiastic whistles from some, while drawing criticism from a section of the audience.

In a recent interview with Etimes, Triptii Dimri addressed the backlash and shared her perspective on the matter.

Triptii Dimri was taken aback by the criticism of her intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor and Triptii Dimri share some deeply intimate scenes in Animal. Triptii recently opened up about the intense reactions she has been receiving in response to those scenes. She admitted it did disturb her initially, considering her career has largely been met with positive audience reactions. The Laila Majnu actress disclosed that, historically, she had experienced 90 percent love and 10 percent criticism from viewers. However, this time was different – a mix of both, catching her off guard.

But then Dimri sat down and contemplated her choice to pursue acting. She acknowledged that no external force compelled her into this profession; rather, she embraced it out of excitement at the prospect of portraying diverse characters in various projects. Over time, she discovered joy in navigating the challenges inherent in her career. This approach is something she intends to carry into her future endeavors.

Triptii asserted that as long as she feels comfortable and those around her share that comfort, and as long as she is confident she is not engaging in anything ethically questionable, she is going to continue doing what she does.

Sharing the behind-the-scenes details of the scene, the Qala actress disclosed that the set comprised only four individuals: herself, the Tamasha actor, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and the Director of Photography (DOP). At that moment, no one else essential for the scene was present on set. Despite this, all four made a concerted effort to ensure her comfort, checking in every five minutes to inquire about her well-being or if she needed anything.

Acknowledging that people might question the process, given the lack of insight into on-set dynamics and the filming of intimate scenes, Triptii asserted that everyone is entitled to their opinion. However, she clarified that she felt very comfortable and was willing to do whatever was necessary for her role and character.

Triptii Dimri's work front

The actress, who made her debut in Poster Boys and earned critical acclaim for lead roles in Laila Majnu, Bulbul, and Qala, is currently enjoying the success of Animal. Her upcoming projects include a Dharma film, Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam, opposite Vicky Kaushal, and Vicky Vidya Ka Wo Wala Video with Rajkummar Rao, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa.

