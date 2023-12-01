Animal Twitter Review: 15 tweets to read before watching Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol-Rashmika Mandanna starrer

The much-buzzed movie Animal is releasing in the theaters today. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol among others in pivotal roles. The anticipation for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial has been skyrocketing since its announcement. Now, when the film has been released, fans couldn’t stop sharing their views on the film. Let’s take a look at the reviews the much-hyped film has got on social media.

Soon after the first show premiered in several cities, fans couldn’t resist and took to their respective X (formerly Twitter) to heap praises on Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer. Hailing it as a ‘masterpiece’, a fan wrote, Just finished this masterpiece. The first 25 mins and Ranbir's mesmerizing performance literally gave me chills, this one’s gonna be a big one.”

A fan couldn’t stop gushing over Ranbir watching in a hard-core action entertainer wrote, “Ranbir Kapoor in action is something else, he exceeded all expectations.RK will get bombarded by Action Film offers post #Animal. Smooth. Swift. Slick. There’s nothing he can’t do.”

Another fan who walked out of the theater took to X and expressed his review as “Just Now Completed My Show #RanbirKapoor One man Show Father and Son Sentiment Best Interval Bang in Indian Cinema Climax Is extraordinary BGM And screenplay Don't Miss This movie on Big Screens 2nd Half >>1stHalf My rating - 3.5/5 #AnimalReview #Animal”

The highly anticipated Animal marks the second Bollywood project of Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. With a stellar ensemble cast comprising Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor, the curiosity amongst the fans for the film has been at an all-time high.

Ever since the teaser and trailer of the film were released, fans have been waiting with bated breath for the film to be released in the theaters. The storyline of the film deals with a complex father-son bond and the music of the film has also been ruling the social media.

A PAN India project, Animal is released in five languages-Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Interestingly, the film is also facing a strong clash with Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur, directed by Meghna Gulzar.

