Animal: Vivek Oberoi wishes dad Suresh Oberoi luck on his grand comeback; wants Ranbir Kapoor’s film to ‘roar’

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal has finally released in theatres today, and fans can’t keep calm. The film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri. Vivek Oberoi’s father, and actor-politician Suresh Oberoi has made a comeback with Animal, and will be seen playing the role of Dadaji in the film. Vivek Oberoi has now penned a sweet note for his dad, wishing him luck as Animal releases.

Vivek Oberoi pens a note for dad Suresh Oberoi as Animal releases

Vivek Oberoi took to his Instagram account to post stills from Ranbir Kapoor starrer, featuring Suresh Oberoi. In his caption, Vivek wished his dad good luck for the film's release. He called him his ‘forever role model’, ‘idol’, and his ‘favorite actor’, lauding him for his grand comeback in the film.

“To my forever role model, my idol, and my favourite actor ever @oberoi_suresh , wishing you the very best of luck on your grand comeback @animalthefilm . May Animal roar even louder with success this december. After you successfully teamed up in #kabirsingh with the rockstar @sandeepreddy.vanga can't wait to see this masterpiece on the big screen, here's to the entire cast of #animal,” wrote Vivek.

The first still from Animal shared by Vivek Oberoi shows Suresh Oberoi sitting in the center with his on-screen grandkids. Anil Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and others are seen standing around him, in the still from Animal. The next picture shows Suresh Oberoi getting emotional as he hugs Ranbir Kapoor.

Netizens react to Vivek Oberoi’s post

“Well deserved! About time legends like these are recognised too!” read one comment on Vivek Oberoi’s post, while another Netizen wrote, “He is indeed a great actor... Always humble and incredible acting...” Another comment read, “Wow So wonderful to see your father back!! He's a legend.”

Suresh Oberoi was seen in Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh, in which he played the role of Rajdheer Singh. He was also seen in the biographical drama film PM Narendra Modi.

About Animal

Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri has been directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures have backed the film. It has released in theatres today.

ALSO READ: Animal: Cast, plot, trailer, runtime and everything you need to know