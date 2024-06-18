Animal’s ‘Bhabhi 2’ Triptii Dimri raises mercury in chic bikini looks during Italian vacay; rumored beau Sam Merchant is mesmerized

Triptii Dimri was fondly called ‘Bhabi 2’ ever since her stint in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. Her portrayal of Zoya against Ranbir Kapoor shot her to fame and made her an overnight sensation.

While shooting her for upcoming projects, the actress is also enjoying a beach vacation. Taking to Instagram, she dropped multiple pictures of her raising temperature in a bikini. Check it out!

Triptii Dimri makes heads turn with bikini pictures from vacation

With less than a decade in the Indian film industry, Triptii Dimri has already become the national crush. Ever since she appeared in Animal with Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, she has been showered with immense love.

A while ago, she surprised her 5.1 million followers on Instagram with an impressive photo dump from her recent beach vacation. Wearing a black bikini top and a skirt, the actress strolled through the gorgeous green property. In a selfie, she also flaunted her dewy but tanned face.

The Qala actress raised the temperature with her bikini images that were clicked while she was having a gala time on the beach. Sharing the images, Dimri expressed, “Happy as a (shell).”

Take a look:

Minutes after she dropped the bomb images, several fans took to the comments section to compliment her looks. They were joined by Triptii’s rumored boyfriend Sam Merchant who thought she was looking ‘gorgeous. Ananya Panday also gave a thumbs-up to her post.

Take a look:

Triptii Dimri’s work front

For the first time, Triptii Dimri shared the screen with Sridevi in the 2017 movie Mom. The same year, she featured in Poster Boys and made heads turn with Shreyas Talpade’s directorial debut movie. From here, there was no stopping for this talented actress. Her first lead role came in the romantic drama Laila Majnu, released in 2018.

After taking a short break, she returned with Anvita Dutt's period film Bulbbul and gained critical recognition and several accolades for her skillful role. Animal changed her career trajectory and made her a household name.

Currently, she is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Bad Newz with Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk. Triptii will also be sharing the screen with Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

