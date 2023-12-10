Animal's Bobby Deol says he doesn't want son Aryaman to be like him; reveals he wishes to see him 'strong'
During a recent interview, Bobby Deol spoke about his son Aryaman and said that he is protective of his son while adding that he wants his sons to be stronger.
Bobby Deol is currently basking in the success of Animal co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. The story of the film showcases the complex bond between a father and son. Recently in an interview, the actor revealed how protective he is with his elder son, Aryaman Deol, and said that he wants him to be stronger in life than he ever was. The actor also added that he is as protective of his sons as any parent.
Bobby Deol wants son Aryaman to be stronger
During an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Bobby Deol said that he does not want his sons to be emotional like him. Sharing why he doesn’t want Aryaman to be like him, Deol added, “I am the youngest (in the family). I have never been able to face the world in my life easily. It has always been difficult because I am too emotional. So, I don’t want him to be that way. I just want him to be strong.”
He said that his father and veteran actor Dharmendra wanted the same for him, and would keep telling him, “Tu strong ban (Be strong)" adding that all Deols are alike.
Recently, some news of Aryaman joining the Hindi film industry has been creating a buzz ever since he was spotted at Gadar 2’s preview screening. In another recent interview with India Today, Deol clarified that Aryaman is too young to join the industry right now. He said, “There’s no business like show business, and my sons will come into this industry, but they’re too young right now. My older one is just 22 years old and the younger one (Dharam) is 19 years old, so another three-four years time they will enter the industry.”
ALSO READ: Animal: Bobby Deol opens up on sons Aryaman-Dharam's plans to enter Bollywood; says 'they feel proud of me'
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Triptii Dimri says Animal co-star Ranbir Kapoor isn't ‘selfish’; recalls how he helped her on set
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Is Triptii Dimri part of Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next Spirit? Animal actress reacts
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: After Sam Bahadur, Meghna Gulzar’s next is with Sidharth Malhotra; Filming begins in 2024