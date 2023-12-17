Animal’s Kunal Thakur-wife Mukti Mohan give peek into their mehendi ceremony and it is all things joyous

Nearly a week back, Animal star Kunal Thakur got married to TV star Mukti Mohan in a lavish wedding. Since then, the pictures and videos from their dreamy wedding have been ruling the internet. Now, yet again in a treat for their fans, the couple dropped fun-filled enchanting pictures from their Mehendi ceremony.

Inside pics of Kunal Thakur and Mukti Mohan's mehendi ceremony

Today, on December 17, Animal actor Kunal Thakur and Mukti Mohan shared a collaborative post on their Instagram handle as they gave a peek into their Mehendi ceremony. In the first post, a multi-picture post begins with the newlyweds running as they caught in a candid moment, followed by the beautiful bride-groom and their family members flaunting their beautiful henna on hands.

In the pictures, the couple can be seen twinning in yellow outfits. Mukti, Neeti Mohan, Shakti Mohan, Kunal Thakur and Nihar Pandya (Neeti's husband) can be seen having a blast in these pictures. There's also a glimpse of Neeti Mohan who is seen posing for a cute click with her son. Though nothing was mentioned in the caption, but a white heart and glittery emoji was dropped.

Take a look:

Notably, Kunal Thakur’s wife, Mukti Mohan also shared an endearing post with inside glimpses of her mehendi ceremony. In the first picture, she can be seen striking a pose against the wall as she flaunted her henna, followed by several inside fun-filled pictures.

In one of the pictures, Mukti and Shakti were caught in a candid moment as they were captured in a goofy moment. Several pictures offered a peek into their sweet family moments. “It's been a week already,” she wrote in the caption.

Take a look:

The celebrity couple announced the joyous news of officially getting married on December 10. With a series of breathtaking pictures from their D-Day, the couple made the official announcement on special media.

The post shared was captioned, “In you, I find my divine connection; with you, my union is destined. Grateful for the blessings bestowed by god, family and friends. Our families are ecstatic and seek your blessings for our journey forward as Husband and Wife.”

Several Bollywood celebs including Ayushmann Khurrana, Vijay Varma and others extended their heartfelt congratulatory comments in the comment section for the couple.