Animal’s Mansi Taxak backs martial rape scene in Ranbir Kapoor's film; praises Bobby Deol's villainous role
Animal star Mansi Taxak gave clarification on the marital rape scene in the Ranbir Kapoor starrer film Animal and also heaped praise on her co-star Bobby Deol's performance.
Mansi Taxak, the actress portraying one of the three wives of Abrar in the movie Animal, gave conflicting statements about a scene involving her character experiencing marital rape by her on-screen husband, Bobby Deol. In an interview, Mansi initially denied any assault occurring in the scene but later acknowledged that the 'twisted' character Abrar, driven by animal instincts, expressed his frustrations on his wives during that particular scene.
Mansi Taxak defends marital rape scene in Animal
In a recent interaction with Zoom Entertainment, Mansi Taxak was asked about a specific scene in Animal. In this scene, Abrar learns about his brother's death, reacts violently by killing the messenger, and then brutally assaults Mansi's character, who is the youngest of his three wives. Afterward, he signals for his other two wives to join them in the bedroom, where he proceeds to abuse them as well.
In response Mansi said that, “It is shocking, of course. Nobody expects their wedding to end that way. When the wedding sequence starts, if you see the lights, the way the art was done, it was beautiful. You hear the music, that has gone so viral on Instagram. It was heading towards a beautiful end, and suddenly, you see something like this happening.” She mentioned that it was a way to inform the audience that a dangerous character is on the way. If they thought Ranbir's character was intense, they should anticipate the villain to be even more sinister.
She further emphatized that it was a suitable method to introduce Bobby sir's character and illustrate the true nature of the formidable antagonist in the movie. She added, “I would not wish that to happen at my wedding ever.”
More about Animal
Animal is an exciting crime thriller with a cast of skilled actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, and Anil Kapoor. Under the direction of Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film tells a twisted story full of violence and conflicts, rooted in a challenging father-son relationship.
In the film Animal, Ranbir Kapoor has a major role that focuses on the complex bond between a father and a son. Anil Kapoor, an experienced actor, takes on the character of Balbir Singh, who is the father of Ranbir's character in the narrative. Rashmika Mandanna plays a vital female role as Geetanjali, the wife of the main character.
