Animal's Mansi Taxak believes post-credit scene with Ranbir Kapoor lacked consent; 'Aziz was threatening me'

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse.



Animal had a theatrical release earlier on December 1 and it garnered mixed reviews from the audience. While a segment of fans found its content to be quite engaging, others pointed out some of its controversial scenes and even termed it ‘misogynistic’.

Now, actress Mansi Taxak, who essayed the character of the wife of Bobby Deol aka Abrar, has shared her opinion on the way her character was sexually exploited by Aziz in the post-credit scene and said that she wasn’t asked for her consent, rather, was threatened. She added that as an actress, it is crucial for her to separate her personal beliefs from what she has to perform on-screen and also discussed Triptii’s Dimri’s ‘Lick my shoe’ scene.

‘It’s very difficult to turn someone like Aziz down’: Animal actress Mansi Taxak

In an interview with Siddharth Kanan, Taxak discussed how she has witnessed the existence of patriarchy, considering she grew up in Haryana and delved into the way her character was sexually exploited in the movie. She mentioned that regardless of her personal opinion, as an actress, she has no choice but to step into the shoes of her character without any judgments.

The actress shared that she agrees that in the film, Aziz did not ask her for her consent and instead, threatened her in a way. The way he holds the knife would scare anyone and had she been in her place, she would have agreed to it, added Mansi Taxak.

Discussing the topic at length, she shared, “In a way, he was threatening me while asking for my consent. It’s very difficult to turn someone like Aziz down, especially if you see the mood he’s in. He’s just killed someone, and he’s holding a knife. Forget my character, even I would have said yes in that moment. But given the character dynamics, for sure, Aziz is a strong-headed person, but he has certain lines that he maintains. It was a threat, yes, but he was also asking me, and he got the answer he wanted.”

The actress also addressed the issue of ‘toxic masculinity’ and opposed it. She said that while no person should have it in any form, things have drastically changed in the present. She further opined that had she done a movie like Animal a decade earlier, the film would have been perceived in a different way and she would have attracted ‘backlash’ from the society.

Mansi Taxak’s take on Triptii Dimri’s ‘Lick my shoe’ scene

In one of the scenes of Animal, Ranbir Kapoor’s character asked Triptii Dimri aka Zoya to lick his shoe. Later, the scene turned out to be the talk of the town and received varied reactions from different parts of movie watchers.

During the interview, Mansi also shared her opinion on the scene and noted that she strongly disagrees with it and that had she been in Zoya’s place, she would have barged out of the area. However, Zoya had her own reason which is why she decided to stay, added Taxak. Adding how being an ‘opinionated person’ she disagrees with the scene, she said that as actors, they can’t judge their own character.

“As Triptii also said, she wouldn’t have behaved in the same way as Zoya, but that’s the kind of person Zoya is. Similarly, I wouldn’t behave like my character, who has fully submitted,” added Mansi.



Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

